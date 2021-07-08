Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Share Their First Album 'Jam & Lewis: Volume One'

By Taylor Fields

July 9, 2021

Songwriting/production veterans Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis have worked with a ton of artists over the years, including Janet Jackson, but the duo finally released their first album, Jam & Lewis: Volume One and celebrated during their iHeartRadio Feature 5 on-air special.

Jam & Lewis: Volume One showcases 10 new songs, including the previously released "Til I Found You" with Sounds of Blackness, "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It" with Babyface, and "Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin' My Heart)" featuring Mariah Carey. The album also features appearances from artists including Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, Usher, Heather Headley, Charlie Wilson, Morris Day, Jerome and the Roots.

On the latest song from the album, their Mariah Carey collaboration, the duo said of the track, "When we started Jam & Lewis Volume 1 we put wishlist together of all our favorite artists. The chance to reunite with our friend and fellow Songwriters Hall Of Fame partner Mariah was wishlist fulfillment at its finest.” And Mariah Carey added of the collab, "Working with Jimmy & Terry through the years has been one of the greatest creative journeys I've ever taken. It's a great honor for me to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime album!"

Jam & Lewis: Volume 1 Track List:

1. "'Til I Found You" (Ft. Ann Nesby, James "Big Jim" Wright, Lauren Evans & Sounds Of Blackness)

2. :Spinnin" (Ft. Mary J. Blige)

3. "The Next Best Day" (Ft. Boyz II Men)

4. "Somewhat Loved" (There You Go Breakin' My Heart) (Ft. Mariah Carey)

5. "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It" (Ft. Babyface)

6. "Happily Unhappy" (Ft. Toni Braxton)

7. "Maybe I've Changed (Or Did You)" (Ft. Heather Headley)

8. "Do What I Do" (Ft. Charlie Wilson)

9. "Do It Yourself" (Ft. Usher)

10. "Babylove" (Ft. Morris Day, Jerome, Morris Day & The Roots)

