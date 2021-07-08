See Brantley Gilbert & Wife Amber Indulge In Self-Care With A Pedicure

Brantley Gilbert spent some quality time with his wife Amber this week, and the couple indulged in a little self-care as they went and got a pedicure together.

Gilbert shared a video of he and Amber at the nail salon while sitting in the pedicure chair, which Brantley turned on the massage mode on. As he looked at the camera, he said, "The things you do for your wife, for what you want," then panning over to Amber who smiled big and waved back. He captured the video, "Only for you @ambercochrangilbert."

Several of Brantley's country music pals commented on the clip, including Carly Pearce who wrote along with a line of crying laughing face emojis, "I’m dying." And Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard jokingly commented, "Get that ingrown taken care of while u there."