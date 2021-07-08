Travelers Heading To U.S. Island To Get COVID Vaccine

Tourists from Taiwan are making their way to Guam as part of a program to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Air Visit & Vacation program was the brainchild of the Guam Visitors Bureau to help boost vaccination rates and bring tourists back to the U.S. territory located in the Western Pacific.

The program allows travelers 12 and up to pick their vaccine from a list that includes Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. To be eligible for the program, travelers must book a room at one of 11 designated hotels where the vaccines are being distributed. They will also be required to arrange private transport from the airport to the hotel.

When travelers arrive in Guam, they will be required to quarantine for seven days at their hotel. If they test negative for COVID-19 after their sixth day, they will be able to leave their room. Those who choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will have to plan to stay for at least three weeks, so they can receive the second dose before they leave.

"This program captures a unique demographic of travelers around the world that are tired of waiting to get vaccinated in this pandemic," Carl T.C. Gutierrez, the president and CEO of the visitor's bureau, said in a statement. "This will give a shot in the arm to our tourism industry through this unique and valuable service, offering more opportunities to put our people back to work and get our economy roaring again."

On July 6, the first group of 164 passengers landed in Guam and received their first vaccination the following day.