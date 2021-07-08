WATCH: Mass. Man 'Lucky' After Nearly Being Struck By Lightning

A Springfield, Massachusetts man said he's "lucky" after a close call during a lightning storm on Tuesday (July 6).

Bob Brandon told WWLP 22News that he was returning home from work and taking his trash bins back up the driveway when a lightning bolt struck the bin behind him.

Brandon said the lightning bolt left two holes in the trash bin and shot back out towards the street. The Springfield man managed to take the bin back and immediately run for shelter, as shown in a video of the incident shared by WWLP 22News.

“I could feel the static electricity starting to build up, like when your hair stands up," Brandon said. "And then it got really intense right away within two seconds I heard the loud bang. I saw the white flash. But I am here today so I guess everything is good."