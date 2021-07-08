Watch The Offspring Perform In Gas Masks For 'This Is Not Utopia' Video

The Offspring have been steadily sharing music videos after releasing their 10th studio album Let The Bad Times Roll in April, with the latest being visuals for the album opener "This Is Not Utopia."

The clip begins with the band performing in gas masks while a Black dancer sets off colorful smoke bombs in an American Flag bikini. Though the video seemingly mirrors the song's sentiment, frontman Dexter Holland made it clear during an interview with Forbes that it's not meant to be political.

“Look around: It’s obvious this is not utopia. To put it a nicer way, we could do better,” he said. “We could do better, right? It’s important for us to not come across as political. I never want to be preachy. I never want to tell you that you should think like this, that you should do something or act a certain way, but I do want to throw the observations out there, and you can draw your own point — whether you are a liberal or a conservative — to think about the things that we can all do to make things better.”

Watch the "This Is Not Utopia" video above.

Though the band finished Let The Bad Times Roll last year, Holland recently explained to SPIN why they waited until 2021 to put it out.

“It’s almost like the time had to be right for this record for whatever reason it just wasn’t right until now,” he admitted before adding: “Where we’re at in the world is just a sort of onslaught of bad news and bad things. ‘Let the Bad Times Roll’ sounds like an attitude amongst the people who are like ‘Bring it! What else you got?!’”