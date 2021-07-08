Why Adam Levine Didn't Show Up To Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding continues to make headlines. Now, folks have turned their attention to Adam Levine as the Maroon 5 frontman reportedly didn’t show up.

As per Page Six, the pair's Voice castmate was a no-show to the ceremony, which took place in the rural town of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, as he was in Miami, where he’s said to be recording new music. Over the weekend, he spent time with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their daughters doing yoga. While Levine wasn't present, Carson Daly was on-site and officiated the couple’s intimate nuptials.

Shelton and Stefani got married in front of 40 guests at a chapel on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, and the latter rocked not one, but two, custom Vera Wang wedding dresses. One of them leaned more into the classic side and was paired with a hand-embroidered veil, which featured the names of her three kids, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12 and Apollo, 7, as well as her and Blake’s names. She went on to change into "a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress" for the afterparty, per Wang, who shared photos from the event.

Stefani and Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015, before getting engaged in October 2020 with a ring hidden in his pick-up truck. He reportedly purchased a six-to nine-carat round solitaire diamond set on what appeared to be a platinum band.