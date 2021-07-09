Billie Eilish Swerves Moving Traffic (And Infamy) In 'NDA'

By James Dinh

July 9, 2021

Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Weeks ahead of the release of her new album, Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has unleashed her latest offering from the sophomore effort and it's called "NDA."

The three-minute track, which dropped on Friday (July 9), hears Eilish harks back to her darker side with the singer sharing her struggle with fame and, most notably, making a "pretty boy" sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, so he wouldn't share her secrets. The FINNEAS-produced "NDA" dropped in conjunction with a self-directed clip, which sees the pop star stand in the middle of a dark road as 25 professional stunt drivers swerve around her at full speed without the use of stunt doubles or visual effects. "Things couldn't happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah," Eilish said of the one-take visual, which initially had a different concept. "And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it."

"NDA" follows the preceding singles "Your Power" and "Lost Cause" off the upcoming set, which is scheduled for release on July 30.

Eilish is performing at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September alongside a lineup of superstar artists. Fans across the country can tune in and watch an exclusive live stream of the show via The CW App and CWTV.com. Then, on October 2nd and 3rd, relive all of the epic performances from the weekend during a televised special on The CW Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And leading up to the official television special, The CW will also air an hour-long Best Of Special on Sunday, September 29th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Billie Eilish

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Billie Eilish Swerves Moving Traffic (And Infamy) In 'NDA'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.