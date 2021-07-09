BTS Turns A Laundromat Into A Club In 'Permission To Dance' Music Video

BTS' new song "Permission To Dance," co-written by Ed Sheeran, is finally here! The group dropped their new song, along with its music video that will definitely make want to get up and bust a move.

"Permission To Dance" is all about wanting to dance it out, and in the chorus, Jung Kook and V sing, "I wanna dance/ The music's got me going/ Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah/ Let's break our plans/ And live just like we're golden/ And roll in like we're dancing fools."

In the "Permission To Dance" music video, BTS turns out some serious dance moves while they are in the desert, in a laundromat that later on turns into a club. Meanwhile, people in different places all over are also getting their dance on, because as the song says "we don't need permission to dance."