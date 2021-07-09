Can You Guess The Richest Town In Texas?

By Anna Gallegos

July 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of the wealthiest area near you - beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which Texas city was named the richest?

It's Bunker Hill Village, which is near Houston. .

  • Median household income: $247,188
    • 260% more than U.S. median income
  • 56.6% of households make more than $200,000
  • Median earnings for workers: $109,929
    • Men: $217,212; Women: $108,125
  • Unemployment rate: 2.9%


Stacker also said:

A popular community for retirees in Texas, Bunker Hill Village has some very pricey real estate. According to Niche, the median home value is just under $1.5 million. Nearly 100% of the residents own their homes, as well. The majority of the population is between 45 and 65+, and 32% of residents hold a master’s degree or higher.


To see the richest areas in each state, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Can You Guess The Richest Town In Texas?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.