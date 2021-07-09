Can You Guess The Richest Town In Texas?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you - beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which Texas city was named the richest?

It's Bunker Hill Village, which is near Houston. .

Median household income: $247,188 260% more than U.S. median income

56.6% of households make more than $200,000

Median earnings for workers: $109,929 Men: $217,212; Women: $108,125

Unemployment rate: 2.9%



Stacker also said:

A popular community for retirees in Texas, Bunker Hill Village has some very pricey real estate. According to Niche, the median home value is just under $1.5 million. Nearly 100% of the residents own their homes, as well. The majority of the population is between 45 and 65+, and 32% of residents hold a master’s degree or higher.



