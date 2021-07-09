Chris Young Is Ready To Have 'One Of Them Nights' In New Song

By Taylor Fields

July 9, 2021

It's officially less than a month to go before Chris Young releases his new album, Famous Friends, and the country singer/songwriter is giving fans another taste of the upcoming project with its latest offering "One Of Them Nights."

"One Of Them Nights" is just as the title suggests, and is the perfect song for when the weekend rolls around, as Young sings in the chorus, "But it feels like one of them nights/ It's finally Friday, gonna get right/ Hay field lookin' like a runway/ Blow them speakers on some country/ Yeah, you know what I'm talkin' 'bout, y'all/ No closing time, don't need a last call/ The man in the moon's gonna leave on the lights/ Drop it into four-wheel, feels like one of them nights."

Famous Friends is Young's eighth full-length album following 2017's Losing Sleep and showcases 14 new songs, including guest appearances from artists including Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Young said of his upcoming new album, "We've been teasing everybody for years. I'm really, really excited to have this album out there for everybody and to be able to announce it." He added, "It's been so long that I've been talking about all the stuff that I did in the past year-and-a-half, and I think people at one point thought I was just messing with them a little bit. They were like, 'Do you actually have an album coming out?' But it's so exciting to have this information out there."

