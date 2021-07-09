Chris Young Is Ready To Have 'One Of Them Nights' In New Song

It's officially less than a month to go before Chris Young releases his new album, Famous Friends, and the country singer/songwriter is giving fans another taste of the upcoming project with its latest offering "One Of Them Nights."

"One Of Them Nights" is just as the title suggests, and is the perfect song for when the weekend rolls around, as Young sings in the chorus, "But it feels like one of them nights/ It's finally Friday, gonna get right/ Hay field lookin' like a runway/ Blow them speakers on some country/ Yeah, you know what I'm talkin' 'bout, y'all/ No closing time, don't need a last call/ The man in the moon's gonna leave on the lights/ Drop it into four-wheel, feels like one of them nights."