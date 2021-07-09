Heartwarming Story Of Alabama Cops Helping Indiana Man Was Based On Lies

By Anna Gallegos

July 9, 2021

Photo: Morgan County Sheriff's Department

A heartwarming story about Alabama cops helping a man down on his luck get back to Indiana has taken a strange turn.

Almost everything the man told officers were lies.

Police officers in Montgomery, Alabama, found a man in his 20s crying at a gas station on Sunday, July 4. The man said his name was Willinaus Bolin and that he was on his way to Florida with friends when they robbed him and left him at the gas station. He also told officers that he's autistic.

He said he had no money, no phone, and no way to get back home to Indianapolis. So the cops gave him some cash and bought him food.

Cops in Montgomery tried to get him a bus or plane ticket back home, but had no luck. Instead, Alabama law enforcement worked together to drive the man as far as Nashville, Tennessee. A truck driver agreed to take the man from Nashville to Indianapolis.

During the trips with officers, the man said that his father died during 9/11 and that the only family he had left was his mother who is diabetic and has one leg.

None of that was true, and both of his parents are alive. The real story came to light when the man's sister Breezy Stamps saw the original story on WTHR.

Stamps told the station that the man is actually her brother and that his real name is Sangre Bolin. She said Bolin has mental health issues and hasn't been seen since Sunday.

She thinks her brother lied to Alabama police because he has a warrant in Marion County, Indiana, for a home detention violation.

Bolin's family is now filing a missing persons report because he never returned home after the trip across multiple states.

"We all love him, miss him, worry about him and hope he's safe," Stamps told WTHR.

[UPDATE 7/7 2pm] Wrapping up a bizarre story...the young autistic man who claimed to be stranded in Montgomery and was...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 5, 2021

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Heartwarming Story Of Alabama Cops Helping Indiana Man Was Based On Lies

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.