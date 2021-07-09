Heartwarming Story Of Alabama Cops Helping Indiana Man Was Based On Lies

A heartwarming story about Alabama cops helping a man down on his luck get back to Indiana has taken a strange turn.

Almost everything the man told officers were lies.

Police officers in Montgomery, Alabama, found a man in his 20s crying at a gas station on Sunday, July 4. The man said his name was Willinaus Bolin and that he was on his way to Florida with friends when they robbed him and left him at the gas station. He also told officers that he's autistic.

He said he had no money, no phone, and no way to get back home to Indianapolis. So the cops gave him some cash and bought him food.

Cops in Montgomery tried to get him a bus or plane ticket back home, but had no luck. Instead, Alabama law enforcement worked together to drive the man as far as Nashville, Tennessee. A truck driver agreed to take the man from Nashville to Indianapolis.

During the trips with officers, the man said that his father died during 9/11 and that the only family he had left was his mother who is diabetic and has one leg.

None of that was true, and both of his parents are alive. The real story came to light when the man's sister Breezy Stamps saw the original story on WTHR.

Stamps told the station that the man is actually her brother and that his real name is Sangre Bolin. She said Bolin has mental health issues and hasn't been seen since Sunday.

She thinks her brother lied to Alabama police because he has a warrant in Marion County, Indiana, for a home detention violation.

Bolin's family is now filing a missing persons report because he never returned home after the trip across multiple states.

"We all love him, miss him, worry about him and hope he's safe," Stamps told WTHR.