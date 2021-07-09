Here's How Many UFO Sightings There Have Been In Indiana

By Anna Gallegos

July 9, 2021

Unidentified Flying Object
Photo: Getty Images

UFOs are a hot topic after the U.S. intelligence community released a report in June about mysterious flying crafts.

The report examined more than 100 incidents where military pilots saw unidentified aircrafts performing maneuvers that defy the laws of physics. While the military didn't find conclusive proof that aliens have visited earth, it couldn't rule out the possibility that alien life exists.

The report didn't include the thousands of sightings reported by everyday folks. There have been about 90,000 UFO sightings since 1974, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Stacker recently looked at that data to find out which state had the most UFO sightings. Indiana came in at #19 with 1,839 sightings.

Here's what Stacker had to say about Indiana:

"On Oct. 9, 1973, first-responder switchboards were overwhelmed by nearly 700 calls to report UFO sightings. These included blinking lights near the ground, a UFO spotted on a telescope by astronomy students, and even radar operators at a Fort Wayne airfield having irregular activity show up on a screen. The most commonly reported traits of UFO sightings in the Hoosier State today are multicolored and white lights, orange fireballs or balls of light, disks spotted during daylight hours, and triangular shapes documented after dark, according to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) of Indiana."
  1. The top 10 states for UFO sightings are
    California
  2. Florida
  3. Washington
  4. Texas
  5. New York
  6. Pennsylvania
  7. Arizona
  8. Ohio
  9. Illinois
  10. North Carolina

See the full list here.

