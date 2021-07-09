Here's How Many UFO Sightings There Have Been In Kentucky

UFOs are a hot topic after the U.S. intelligence community released a report in June about mysterious flying crafts.

The report examined more than 100 incidents where military pilots saw unidentified aircrafts performing maneuvers that defy the laws of physics. While the military didn't find conclusive proof that aliens have visited earth, it couldn't rule out the possibility that alien life exists.

The report didn't include the thousands of sightings reported by everyday folks. There have been about 90,000 UFO sightings since 1974, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Stacker recently looked at that data to find out which state had the most UFO sightings. Kentucky came in at #26 with 1,160 sightings.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the Bluegrass State:

"Each year, the Kelly Little Green Men Days Festival commemorates the Aug. 21, 1955, alien invasion of the farm of Elmer Sutton. That ambush allegedly involved a small group of alien creatures descending from their spacecraft outside of Sutton's farmhouse to the horror of him and his family, which included five adults and seven children."

The top 10 states for UFO sightings are

California Florida Washington Texas New York Pennsylvania Arizona Ohio Illinois North Carolina

