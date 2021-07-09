Kane Brown & Blackbear Team Up On New Song 'Memory'

"Memory" joins Kane Brown's other pop collabs, "One Thing Right" with Marshmello and "Be Like That" with Khalid and Swae Lee. The song also follows his 2020 EP Mixtape, Vol. 1 and recent Chris Young collaboration "Famous Friends," and for blackbear, his 2020 album Everything Means Nothing.

Brown has been working on a new album, and has been teasing new songs throughout the year. In fact, in a now-deleted social media post from early May, Brown shared a snippet of a song called "Something I'd Love To See," and wrote along with it, "I've had so much fun writing songs for this next album. I have over 40 and I'm still going."

The country singer/songwriter also told Music Mayhem Magazine of what to expect from the forthcoming project, "I can’t give away too much yet on the new music but I def want to keep pushing myself and making music for my fans. I think it will surprise people but it's still me."