Kane Brown & Blackbear Team Up On New Song 'Memory'

By Taylor Fields

July 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown has already teamed up with a few artists in different genres, the latest being blackbear on their new collaboration, "Memory."

"Memory" is a pop track written by Brown and blackbear, alongside Andrew Goldstein, Joe Kirkland and Ernest Smith, and talks about living in the moment. In the song's chorus, the duo sings, "I wanna live life fast, I don't know how to slow down/ I wanna get high, I don't know how to come down/ Help me now, I'm on runnin' on empty/ And I don't wanna be a memory/ Live life fast, I don't know how to slow down/ I wanna get high, I don't know how to come down/ Help me now, I'm on runnin' on empty/ And I don't wanna be a memory."

"Memory" joins Kane Brown's other pop collabs, "One Thing Right" with Marshmello and "Be Like That" with Khalid and Swae Lee. The song also follows his 2020 EP Mixtape, Vol. 1 and recent Chris Young collaboration "Famous Friends," and for blackbear, his 2020 album Everything Means Nothing.

Brown has been working on a new album, and has been teasing new songs throughout the year. In fact, in a now-deleted social media post from early May, Brown shared a snippet of a song called "Something I'd Love To See," and wrote along with it, "I've had so much fun writing songs for this next album. I have over 40 and I'm still going."

The country singer/songwriter also told Music Mayhem Magazine of what to expect from the forthcoming project, "I can’t give away too much yet on the new music but I def want to keep pushing myself and making music for my fans. I think it will surprise people but it's still me."

Kane BrownBlackbear

