Nicki Minaj Joins Bia On "Whole Lotta Money" Remix

Nicki Minaj teased earlier this week that she had some "VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT" news to share, and she did not disappoint. The rapper went on Instagram Live to share a few things with fans, including a new remix she did on Bia's hit "Whole Lotta Money."

On her IG Live, Nicki welcomed Bia to reveal the remix, and told the story of how they linked up. Minaj was already a fan of "Whole Lotta Money," and then realized that Bia had actually been messaging her in her DMs for years. She explained, "I open the DMs and I see that the girl had been DMing me for three years!" She added, "It wasn't just about a dope chorus and a beat. I don’t feel that a lot. I used to feel that and that used to be my inspiration for wanting to rap."

After the remix dropped, Bia shared a sweet message for Nicki on Twitter to thank her, writing, "I love you @NICKIMINAJ I know you didn’t have to and you did and you will always have my heart for that. Nothing will ever change that. Thank you."