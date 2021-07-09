Nicki Minaj Joins Bia On "Whole Lotta Money" Remix
By Taylor Fields
July 9, 2021
Nicki Minaj teased earlier this week that she had some "VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT" news to share, and she did not disappoint. The rapper went on Instagram Live to share a few things with fans, including a new remix she did on Bia's hit "Whole Lotta Money."
On her IG Live, Nicki welcomed Bia to reveal the remix, and told the story of how they linked up. Minaj was already a fan of "Whole Lotta Money," and then realized that Bia had actually been messaging her in her DMs for years. She explained, "I open the DMs and I see that the girl had been DMing me for three years!" She added, "It wasn't just about a dope chorus and a beat. I don’t feel that a lot. I used to feel that and that used to be my inspiration for wanting to rap."
After the remix dropped, Bia shared a sweet message for Nicki on Twitter to thank her, writing, "I love you @NICKIMINAJ I know you didn’t have to and you did and you will always have my heart for that. Nothing will ever change that. Thank you."
Nicki and Bia also shared a fun video from the night lip syncing their new collab, with Bia writing along with it, "IM THE TWIN SEATER YOU TAMERA? WHATS TIA? WOW THE QUEEN IS REALLY ON THE F***IN REMIX IM SCREAMING."
Elsewhere in Nicki's Instagram Live, she also revealed she would be continuing her Queen Radio show on a different platform: Instagram Live. Lil Wayne joined her earlier on in the night and talked about a number of things, including whether or not he got married (spoiler alert, he did not). And, Drake was supposed to have joined, but had to catch a flight.