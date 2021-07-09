North Carolina College Eliminates $2.8 Million In Student Debt

By Sarah Tate

July 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A college in North Carolina is giving its students a better chance at an education after it eliminated nearly $3 million of debt.

Livingstone College in Salisbury, a private HBCU north of Charlotte, announced Friday (July 9) that it was clearing $2.8 million of student debt, offering qualifying students who came to campus during the spring semester a fresh start while registering for the fall semester, WCNC reports.

"We are eliminating a barrier to student persistence. We are wiping out the balances for our students who are coming to campus, who have been to campus last semester," said Dr. Anthony J. Davis, senior vice president for Livingstone. "We're infusing $2.8 million to wipe out all student debt so students can register this fall with a zero balance. We recognized that access to college and affordability must work in tandem."

According to the news outlet, Mecklenburg County Rep. Rachel Hunt, along with several other state lawmakers, led a bipartisan effort when they proposed a student loan "bill of rights" to crack down on deceptive and abusive practices by the companies that service the loans.

Student loan forgiveness has been a focus of many election campaigns, including several lawmakers who won their elections. Since being sworn into office, CNN reports that President Joe Biden's Department of Education has canceled $1.5 billion in student loan debt for nearly 92,000 students who were victims of for-profit college fraud.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About North Carolina College Eliminates $2.8 Million In Student Debt

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.