Post Malone Drops Video For New Single 'Motley Crew'
By Lauren Crawford
July 9, 2021
Post Malone has returned with his first solo single of 2021.
On Friday (July 9), the artist dropped "Motley Crew" along with its corresponding music video. The Cole Bennett-directed visual features cameos from Tyga, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, SAINt JHN, Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee, and more.
The video, which shows Posty and his friends partying like rockstars on a racetrack, also includes guest appearances from NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.
"Count up the bands, stickin' out/ No rubber band is big enough/ Chain is so heavy, can't pick it up/ Came with the gang, a myriad/ I see your whip, hilarious/ Where is my roof? Mysterious," he raps on the track before referring to the beloved Fast and Furious series. "My whip from Fast & Furious/ Curtains with yellow interior/ I get the commas, period/ Covered in ice, Siberia/ I'm at the top of the pyramid/ B*tch, I'm a star, I'm Sirius/ We came to play, it's serious."
"Motley Crew" is reportedly the lead single of Posty's long-awaited fourth studio album, PM4. The track comes five months after the release of the 26-year-old artist's Pokémon collab “Only Wanna Be With You" — a cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s '90s hit.
Post’s last album Hollywood’s Bleeding was released in 2019.