Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Pro Golfer Gene Siller, Two Others

By Bill Galluccio

July 9, 2021

Authorities in Georgia arrested the man suspected of killing pro golfer Gene Siller and two other men last weekend. Bryan Anthony Rhoden, 23, was taken into custody about 25 miles from the golf club and is facing three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping.

Officials are still trying to determine why Rhoden killed Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez, who were both found in the bed of a white Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck near the 10th hole at the Pinetree Country Club. The truck was registered to Pierson. Siller was shot in the head when he went to investigate why the truck was driving across the course.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said that Rhoden could face more charges as the investigation continues.

"As this remains an active case and investigation, we will be limited on the amount of information or details we can release," Chief Cox said. "But with the suspect in custody, our investigation will continue to work the case to its completion and move it forward to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for prosecution."

Rhoden is being held at the Cobb County Jail and will have his first court appearance on Friday (July 9).

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Pro Golfer Gene Siller, Two Others

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.