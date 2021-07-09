Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Pro Golfer Gene Siller, Two Others

Authorities in Georgia arrested the man suspected of killing pro golfer Gene Siller and two other men last weekend. Bryan Anthony Rhoden, 23, was taken into custody about 25 miles from the golf club and is facing three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping.

Officials are still trying to determine why Rhoden killed Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez, who were both found in the bed of a white Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck near the 10th hole at the Pinetree Country Club. The truck was registered to Pierson. Siller was shot in the head when he went to investigate why the truck was driving across the course.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said that Rhoden could face more charges as the investigation continues.

"As this remains an active case and investigation, we will be limited on the amount of information or details we can release," Chief Cox said. "But with the suspect in custody, our investigation will continue to work the case to its completion and move it forward to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for prosecution."

Rhoden is being held at the Cobb County Jail and will have his first court appearance on Friday (July 9).