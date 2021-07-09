Two More Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of Gay Man In Spain

The death of Samuel Luiz, the 24-year-old gay man who was violently beaten in Spain, has prompted two more arrests.

According to authorities, the attack on the nursing assistant in the northern city of Coruna has seen the arrests of additional suspects. "Two new arrests, two minors of Spanish nationality, linked to the Samuel homicide, bringing to six the number of people detained at this stage," the national police tweeted on Friday (July 9). Thus far, four suspects between the ages of 20 and 25 have been arrested. One of the suspects is female, while the remaining three are men.

According to reports, Luiz's friend told Spanish media that he was making a video call when two people accused him of trying to film them during the early hours on Saturday. When he explained that he was talking to a friend, he was hit by one of the attackers. Afterward, the attacker reportedly returned with several others and beat Luiz unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from injuries later that day.

Police have yet to deem the incident a homophobic attack. Instead, a spokesperson has said that "all hypotheses are open."