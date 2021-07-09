Two More Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of Gay Man In Spain

By Hayden Brooks

July 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The death of Samuel Luiz, the 24-year-old gay man who was violently beaten in Spain, has prompted two more arrests.

According to authorities, the attack on the nursing assistant in the northern city of Coruna has seen the arrests of additional suspects. "Two new arrests, two minors of Spanish nationality, linked to the Samuel homicide, bringing to six the number of people detained at this stage," the national police tweeted on Friday (July 9). Thus far, four suspects between the ages of 20 and 25 have been arrested. One of the suspects is female, while the remaining three are men.

According to reports, Luiz's friend told Spanish media that he was making a video call when two people accused him of trying to film them during the early hours on Saturday. When he explained that he was talking to a friend, he was hit by one of the attackers. Afterward, the attacker reportedly returned with several others and beat Luiz unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from injuries later that day.

Police have yet to deem the incident a homophobic attack. Instead, a spokesperson has said that "all hypotheses are open."

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Two More Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of Gay Man In Spain

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.