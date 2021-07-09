WATCH: Bystanders Rush To Help As Amusement Park Ride Begins To Tip Over

A fully-packed amusement park ride at the 95th Annual National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, nearly tipped over on Thursday (July 8) night.

As the Magic Carpet ride was in motion, the base began to shake, causing the ride operator to jump away. As the ride continued to spin, the base continued to tip back and forth as bystanders rushed over to try to stabilize it.

About a dozen people grabbed the fence and held on as the ride slowly came to a stop. Once the ride stopped, the passengers remained trapped for several minutes because their harnesses remained locked.

Once they were released, the crowd erupted into cheers as some of the terrified riders rushed to hug their loved ones. There were no reports of injuries.

The ride was closed down for the rest of the night and then disassembled by Friday morning. Authorities have not determined why the ride began to tip back and forth.

Dramatic video captured the terrifying moment when the ride began to tip over.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE