WATCH: Bystanders Rush To Help As Amusement Park Ride Begins To Tip Over

By Bill Galluccio

July 9, 2021

Vintage Fairground ride
Photo: Getty Images

A fully-packed amusement park ride at the 95th Annual National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, nearly tipped over on Thursday (July 8) night.

As the Magic Carpet ride was in motion, the base began to shake, causing the ride operator to jump away. As the ride continued to spin, the base continued to tip back and forth as bystanders rushed over to try to stabilize it.

About a dozen people grabbed the fence and held on as the ride slowly came to a stop. Once the ride stopped, the passengers remained trapped for several minutes because their harnesses remained locked.

Once they were released, the crowd erupted into cheers as some of the terrified riders rushed to hug their loved ones. There were no reports of injuries. 

The ride was closed down for the rest of the night and then disassembled by Friday morning. Authorities have not determined why the ride began to tip back and forth.

Dramatic video captured the terrifying moment when the ride began to tip over.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About WATCH: Bystanders Rush To Help As Amusement Park Ride Begins To Tip Over

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.