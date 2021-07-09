WATCH: Padres Relief Pitcher Hits Grand Slam Off Max Scherzer

Camarena, who grew up in San Diego, was called up to the majors on Thursday and became just the second pitcher in team history to hit a grand slam, joining Mike Corkins, who hit one on September 4, 1970. The last time a pitcher hit a grand slam was on September 12, 1985, when Pirates pitcher Don Robinson hit one against the Cubs.

"I still don't have a word for it," Camarena said after the wild game. "I'm still trying to find a word for my debut, and then this took it to a whole other level. In that at-bat, just trying to put the ball in play in that situation. Especially against Max, that's hard to do. I was just trying with everything that I had just to put a ball in play."

To make the moment even more special, Camarena's family was at the game to watch him pitch.

"Family is everything to me," he said. "We've been so tight-knit. I mean, my older brother, we probably spent more time in the batting cage at home than we did practicing pitching. I still haven't even gotten the chance to see him, so I can't wait to give him a big hug and just share this moment."