Britney's Conservator Claims Jamie Used Singer's Money To Defend Himself

By Peyton Blakemore

July 10, 2021

Britney Spears' personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, is accusing the singer's father Jamie Spears of using Britney‘s money to defend himself in court.

In recently filed legal documents, obtained by People, Jodi disputes Jamie's claim that she wouldn't allow him to communicate with Britney or be involved in decisions related to her conservatorship.

"It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Jodi alleges in the document, filed in Los Angeles court on Friday (July 9) by her attorney, Lauriann Wright.

Jodi goes on to claim that Jamie has used "more than $2 million of his daughter's money" to defend himself in an attempt to remain conservator of Britney's estate, People reported.

"No expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears," Jodi continues in the document. "Not every requested expenditure has been approved, leading to some of the concerns raised by Ms. Spears on June 23, 2021."

The filing notes that Jodi and Jamie "should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears' best interests are being met, that she is on a path to recovery and termination of her conservatorship, and that she is living her best life possible. Instead, Mr. Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks."

Jodi's latest filing came just two days after she "filed a petition for a guardian ad litem — a third-party advocate — to assist the pop star in selecting her own lawyer without having to undergo a medical evaluation, after her longtime court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III asked the court to resign," People reported.

"After 13 years of court-appointed counsel, [Britney] wants to select her own counsel," the document reads. "At the hearing on June 23, 2021, Ms. Spears addressed the Court and repeatedly expressed her desire to select her own counsel, without an additional medical evaluation."

Britney Spears

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Britney's Conservator Claims Jamie Used Singer's Money To Defend Himself

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.