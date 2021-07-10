Britney Spears' personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, is accusing the singer's father Jamie Spears of using Britney‘s money to defend himself in court.

In recently filed legal documents, obtained by People, Jodi disputes Jamie's claim that she wouldn't allow him to communicate with Britney or be involved in decisions related to her conservatorship.

"It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Jodi alleges in the document, filed in Los Angeles court on Friday (July 9) by her attorney, Lauriann Wright.

Jodi goes on to claim that Jamie has used "more than $2 million of his daughter's money" to defend himself in an attempt to remain conservator of Britney's estate, People reported.

"No expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears," Jodi continues in the document. "Not every requested expenditure has been approved, leading to some of the concerns raised by Ms. Spears on June 23, 2021."

The filing notes that Jodi and Jamie "should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears' best interests are being met, that she is on a path to recovery and termination of her conservatorship, and that she is living her best life possible. Instead, Mr. Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks."

Jodi's latest filing came just two days after she "filed a petition for a guardian ad litem — a third-party advocate — to assist the pop star in selecting her own lawyer without having to undergo a medical evaluation, after her longtime court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III asked the court to resign," People reported.

"After 13 years of court-appointed counsel, [Britney] wants to select her own counsel," the document reads. "At the hearing on June 23, 2021, Ms. Spears addressed the Court and repeatedly expressed her desire to select her own counsel, without an additional medical evaluation."