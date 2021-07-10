Rancher Who Was Pinned By ATV, Survived On Beer Has 'Always Sunny' Name

A Wyoming rancher's incredible near-death experience is getting national attention, not only for his quick thinking, but also for due to the fact that he shares a name with a popular television character.

Frank Reynolds, 53, a Wyoming rancher, managed to survive being pinned under an ATV by drinking bottles of water and Keystone Light from a nearby cooler under he was rescued, the Associated Press reports.

Reynolds was rounding up a cow and a calf on a neighbor's pasture when the ATV tipped over and fell on him, leaving him pinned for two days before he was located.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's the same as Danny DeVito's character on the long-running FX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

While the real life Reynolds' situation is no laughing matter, many Always Sunny fans pointed out the strange coincidence given the Reynolds character would likely find himself in a similar circumstance when the AP decided to include his name in their tweet sharing the article.