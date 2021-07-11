SZA Debuts Her First NFT Collection

SZA is a commodity in the world of NFT.

As part of her recent American Express UNSTAGED virtual performance on June 17, which featured a surprise appearance from Travis Scott, the crooner announced her debut NFT collection via digital collectible marketplace Fanaply. Each of the pieces depicts a digital polaroid from the set, which served as a celebration of the fourth anniversary of her debut album, Crtl. It also marked her first full 50-minute set in two years. While the first drop took place on Friday (July 9) and was available to Amex card members who attended the show, the second drop is scheduled for Monday at 5 P.M. E.T. and open to the public using an Amex card. The debut collection consists of 14 NFTs at $100 apiece.

Ahead of the UNSTAGED set, the New Jersey native spoke about returning to live performance as we venture out of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm excited to get back at it, just feel their energy and engage. It’s weird to sing songs that I haven’t listened to in a billion years, because I don’t listen to my own music recreationally," she told Complex. “I only listened to my album on the third anniversary, which was last year. I didn’t do it this year. It’s just weird. I’m unfamiliar with it, but getting familiar."

As for the long-awaited follow-up to Ctrl, the singer recently joked that she might scrap the project and start all over again. "I’m actually probably about to scrap all of it and start from scratch," she reportedly said during a recent interview. "I think they’ll be surprised to know that it’s not what they thought, and it’s not coming when they thought. I hope that they’ll be pleasantly surprised."