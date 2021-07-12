6 Celebrities Who Swam With Sharks

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Shark Week 2021 has arrived and iHeartRadio is celebrating the annual Discovery Channel tradition with a look at the mighty celebrities who have come close with jaws. While some of these moments were safe and guided, others faced a close call! Scroll on below to see Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio and more!

1. Rihanna

Back in 2015, Rihanna posed for the cover of Harper's Bazaar while swimming in a tank with real sharks!

2. January Jones

To this day January Jones is a big proponent for protecting sharks and saving our oceans.

3. Jennifer Lawrence

Thanks to Gail's bravery, the Hunger Games star fearlessly jumped into shark infested waters!

4. Zac Efron

Only Zac Efron can hitch a ride with a 14-foot Tiger Shark.

5. Leonardo Dicaprio

Of course The Revenant star got stuck in a cage with an apex predator.

6. Halle Berry

Leo's not the only one who's come close to a Great white!

EnglishCHR

