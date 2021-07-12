All The National French Fry Day Deals & Freebies You Need To Know

On Tuesday (July 13), you'll be able to snag some free french fries in honor of National French Fry Day. Thanks to RetailMeNot, we have all the restaurants with freebies and deals for the special occasion.

Big Deal Burger: On Tuesday, July 13, get free French fries, either Seasoned or Cajun Fries, with any sandwich purchase from Big Deal Burger! Use the code FREEFRIES at checkout.

Burger21: On July 13 only, get a free french fry when you use your Patty Perk’s App to earn loyalty. You can order ahead on the app or scan it at the restaurant.

BurgerFi: On July 13, BurgerFi locations nationwide are offering guests half-price double cheeseburger with an in-store purchase of a regular-sized fresh-cut french fry, as well as a free regular-sized fresh-cut fry with any purchase.

Burger King: Get an order of Large French Fries for only $1 with the offer in the Burger King app. You can order through the app or redeem it in the store. See the details on their website.

Checkers & Rally’s: The iconic double drive-thru restaurant franchise is celebrating the special day with “dollar fries, any size”! That’s right, any size fries for just $1 at its more than 840 locations nationwide.

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ: The first 150 customers in each restaurant on Monday, July 13, get a free fry side. Plus, download their app to order your meal ahead of time so you can pop in and pick it up. You can also earn Loyalty points and free food!

Farmer Boys: Earn 1 point for every $1 spent when you sigh up for their VIF Loyalty Club. Plus, get $5 off your first order via their app.

KFC: Last year, you could get an individual order of KFC’s new secret recipe fries for just 30 cents with any purchase. They may bring this back offer in 2021, but are currently experiencing nationwide industry supply chain outages.

McDonald’s: Get all your McDonald’s favorites delivered right to your doorstep with McDelivery on Uber Eats or DoorDash. Plus, McDonald’s is coming in hot with free fries for everyone to enjoy on July 13. They also have a fan contest! Sixty-six of their most loyal fans, one for every year of McDonald’s history, will score one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, and one ultimate fan will win free fries for life. Fans can share why they’re the most loyal on Twitter, tagging @McDonalds, and including #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and their home state (e.g. #IL) for the chance to win.

Red Robin: Get bottomless steak fries when you order burgers starting at $7.99 each. See the details on the Red Robin website.

Smashburger: In honor of the day, Smashburger will be offering customers access to their newest shake flavors, Ultimate Chocolate Chip made with Ghirardelli Chocolate, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, & Strawberry Lemonade; available June 15 through August 31.

Spudsy: This National French Fry Day, enjoy 20% off Spudsy’s brand new Sweet Potato Fries with code SPUDSYFRIES20. This code will give you a discount on all Fry products and Fry variety packs meaning you can stock up on the brand’s Hot Fry, Cheese Fry or Vegan Ranch Fry varieties in honor of the holiday.

Taco John’s: Get their new ValuEST Menu with options starting at just $1.

Will you be enjoying any of these deals on National French Fry Day?