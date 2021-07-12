Ariana Grande Shared Photos Of Her Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez
By Emily Lee
July 12, 2021
Back in May, Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez at her Montecito, California home. Since sharing her wedding photos shortly after her nuptials, Grande has kept her life as a newlywed out of the public eye.
On Sunday (July 12), however, the 'pov' singer surprised fans by sharing a sweet glimpse into her honeymoon. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram account, fans got a peak at her trip to Amsterdam with her new husband.
Grande and Gomez posed in a pair of giant wooden clogs as many tourists do when visiting the Netherlands. Grande shared a few other photos of stops they made on their trip in the slideshow, as well.
Grande and Gomez first announced their engagement last December after a year of dating. Five months later, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at home. "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," an insider told People after the wedding. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house." Grande's representative also told the outlet the ceremony was "tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."