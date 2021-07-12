Ariana Grande Shared Photos Of Her Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez

Back in May, Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez at her Montecito, California home. Since sharing her wedding photos shortly after her nuptials, Grande has kept her life as a newlywed out of the public eye.

On Sunday (July 12), however, the 'pov' singer surprised fans by sharing a sweet glimpse into her honeymoon. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram account, fans got a peak at her trip to Amsterdam with her new husband.

Grande and Gomez posed in a pair of giant wooden clogs as many tourists do when visiting the Netherlands. Grande shared a few other photos of stops they made on their trip in the slideshow, as well.