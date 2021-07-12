Burnsville Reminds Residents Not To Release Goldfish Into Ponds, Lakes

The city of Burnsville issued a statement reminding residents to keep their pet goldfish in their tanks and out of the city's ponds and lakes.

Burnsville officials wrote in a tweet to the public that the goldfish "grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality."

In the tweet, they also added photos of a large goldfish found in Keller Lake.

The tweet stated:

"Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants. Groups of these large goldfish were recently found in Keller Lake."