Can You Guess The 5 Most Stressed Cities In Ohio?

Some people handle stress better than others.

And it looks like some Ohioans might need some help.

WalletHub, a personal finance site, sought the Most and Least Stressed Cities in America, revealing its 2021 rankings on Monday (July 12).

In fact, one Ohio city claimed the No. 1 spot on the list of more than 180 cities nationwide.

WalletHub’s report reads:

“Stress is not always a bad thing, though. Certain kinds of stress can have positive effects on a person’s well-being, at least in the right doses…When stress reaches an unmanageable level, however, it turns ‘chronic.’ That’s when we become vulnerable to its damaging effects such as health problems and loss of productivity.”

Researchers compiled the rankings by examining more than 180 cities using 41 “key metrics,” including average weekly work hours, divorce and more.

So, which Ohio cities made the list?

No. 1: Cleveland

No. 20: Toledo

No. 22: Akron

No. 26: Cincinnati

No. 83: Columbus

These are the Top 10 Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Cleveland, OH Detroit, MI New Orleans, LA Baltimore, MD Newark, NJ San Bernardino, CA Birmingham, AL North Las Vegas, NV Philadelphia, PA Memphis, TN

