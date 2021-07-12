Can You Guess The 5 Most Stressed Cities In Ohio?

By Kelly Fisher

July 12, 2021

High pressure of businessman in office. Seriously work, headache.
Photo: Getty Images

Some people handle stress better than others.

And it looks like some Ohioans might need some help.

WalletHub, a personal finance site, sought the Most and Least Stressed Cities in America, revealing its 2021 rankings on Monday (July 12).

In fact, one Ohio city claimed the No. 1 spot on the list of more than 180 cities nationwide.

WalletHub’s report reads:

“Stress is not always a bad thing, though. Certain kinds of stress can have positive effects on a person’s well-being, at least in the right doses…When stress reaches an unmanageable level, however, it turns ‘chronic.’ That’s when we become vulnerable to its damaging effects such as health problems and loss of productivity.”

Researchers compiled the rankings by examining more than 180 cities using 41 “key metrics,” including average weekly work hours, divorce and more.

So, which Ohio cities made the list?

  • No. 1: Cleveland
  • No. 20: Toledo
  • No. 22: Akron
  • No. 26: Cincinnati
  • No. 83: Columbus

These are the Top 10 Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, according to WalletHub:

  1. Cleveland, OH
  2. Detroit, MI
  3. New Orleans, LA
  4. Baltimore, MD
  5. Newark, NJ
  6. San Bernardino, CA
  7. Birmingham, AL
  8. North Las Vegas, NV
  9. Philadelphia, PA
  10. Memphis, TN

See the full rankings here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Can You Guess The 5 Most Stressed Cities In Ohio?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.