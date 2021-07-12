Lady A was set to perform at Lakefront Music Fest this past weekend, however, a medical emergency prevented the group from taking the stage. Their appearance at the music festival would've been their first concert since before the pandemic began.

On Saturday (July 10), Lady A released a statement revealing Charles Kelley had been hospitalized with appendicitis. They expressed their disappointment over not being able to reunite with their fans. “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say that we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight," Kelley's bandmates, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, wrote.

“This morning Charles is in good hands and we’re continuing to pray for his recovery,” they continued. “The minute he is cleared by his doctors, we will be back on the road to see y’all. We appreciate your understanding.”

Once he was well enough, Kelley took to his personal Instagram account to share an update on his health. "Hey guys - sitting here in the hospital and so bummed to have missed performing our first show back in Minnesota, not to mention in 16 months - that’s an understatement," he wrote alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed. "But the ol’ appendix had other plans. didn’t even know what an appendix was until Friday when it sent me to the ER. Love y’all and be back soon enough."