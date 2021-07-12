Death Toll Rises To 94 In Miami Condo Collapse

As recovery efforts at the site of the collapsed condo building in Miami near its third week, the death toll has risen to 94. Another 22 people remain unaccounted for as crews continue to dig through the rubble, searching for more victims.

Authorities said they have identified 83 victims notified the families of 81 of the deceased. Three of those victims who were pulled from the rubble last week were identified as children under the age of 10.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava praised the crews that have been working around the clock to clear the site. There have been brief interruptions due to lightning. So far, they have removed over 14 million tons of debris.

Cava also thanked volunteers from around the world who have come to Florida to help with the recovery efforts. She praised the efforts of a team from Israel before they left to return home.

"We especially wanted to salute the Israeli team before they're departing today in recognition of their unrelenting dedication and their compassionate service to our community and to the families and survivors of this tragedy," Cava said.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said the recovery efforts could last up to three weeks, but it could be wrapped up within the next 14 days.

"We're working to bring closure to families as quickly as we can," Levine Cava said.