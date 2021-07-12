Florida Doctor Detained As Suspect In Haiti President Assassination

According to Charles, one of the suspects contacted Sanon after the president was killed. Sanon then allegedly contacted two other people believed to be the orchestrators of the assassination. The doctor did not identify the plotters nor any other suspects.

Reporters learned Sanon previously lived in Broward County, Hillsborough County on the Gulf Coast, and Kansas City, Missouri. He reportedly also filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

Local 10 said Sanon appeared in a YouTube video titled "Leadership for Haiti", calling himself a doctor and accusing Haitian leaders of corruption and stripping the country's resources.

“This is a country with resources," he said. "Nine million people can’t be in poverty when we have so much resources in the country. It’s impossible. ... The world has to stop doing what they are doing right now. We can’t take it anymore. We need new leadership that will change the way of life.”

Officials have arrested nearly two dozen people as suspects in the plot, including two other Americans: 35-year-old James Solages and 55-year-old Joseph Vincent. The investigation is ongoing.