Jake Owen Mourns Beloved German Shepherd: '...Like Losing A Family Member'

Jake Owen posted a loving tribute in honor of his German Shepherd who unexpectedly died over the weekend.

Owen remembered Slash as the “sweetest most loving dog I’ve ever had” in an Instagram post on Sunday (July 11). Owen wrote that Slash “was more like a human than a dog. While my other pups would run free across the farm, Slash just wanted to be by my side.”

The country singer-songwriter explained that Slash died unexpectedly because, according to doctors, his stomach had “flipped.” Though they performed emergency surgery, Slash wasn't able to make a recovery. Owen mourned that he “didn’t even make it home in time to say goodbye.”

Fellow artists — including Jon Pardi, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Chris Lane and others — offered their condolences to Owen.

The “Made For You” singer admitted that it was difficult to announce Slash’s death in the post, but powered through with a message to other dog owners:

“Losing a dog is like losing a family member. It was hard for me to even put this post together and share. Go love on your family. Go love on your dogs. See ya up there in [heaven] Slashy. Love ya buddy.