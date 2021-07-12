Things are going well for reunited couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Not only are they now spending time with each other's kids, but friends of the pair also say they may be living together sooner rather than later.

A source close to Affleck and Lopez, otherwise known as Bennifer, told Entertainment Tonight their "friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together." One of the reasons they've hit it off so well this time around is because they don't feel the need to compete with each other's successes.

"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around," the source explained. "Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

Though they went their separate ways back in 2004, Affleck and Lopez reportedly always remained fond of each other over the years. "When Ben reached out to J.Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. J.Lo has always had a love for Ben," the insider continued. "Back in the day, Ben broke up with J.Lo because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame that the relationship brought, but now they are in an amazing place and have really learned what works for them as a couple."

Their kids are on board with the relationship, as well, which has helped the couple find their footing. The insider shared that both sets of kids think the relationship "is not a big deal" and they aren't "super sensitive to the situation."