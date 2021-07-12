Mailbox Explodes In Northeast Portland, Investigation Underway

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2021

Debris litters 148th Avenue after a mailbox exploded in Northeast Portland on July 12, 2021.
Photo: Portland Police Bureau

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating why a mailbox suddenly exploded Monday morning (July 12) in Northeast Portland, according to KATU.

Officers said the incident happened on 148th Avenue near Burnside, leaving the road closed for some time. It has since reopened. Photos from police show much debris, blocks, and what's left of the mailbox all over the roadway.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said. "We are very lucky that no bystanders were injured by the debris from this blast," authorities added.

News of this incident comes after another explosion was reported over the weekend. Happening just five miles away from the blown-up mailbox, officials said a blast left a library exchange box destroyed and nearby homes with minor damage Saturday night (July 10) into Sunday (July 11). No one was hurt in that incident, as well.

Reporters said there's no word on whether the two explosions are connected.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.