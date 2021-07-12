Michigan Man Finds Over 150 Buried Bowling Balls During Home Renovation

A Michigan man's home renovation turned him into "the bowling ball guy" on Facebook after discovering over 150 bowling balls buried in the sand of his backyard.

According to the Detroit Free Press, David Olsen was demolishing the back steps of his house on July 1 when he found a black sphere in the sand behind a couple of cinder blocks.

"That was one of the bowling balls. I didn't think a whole lot of it. I was kind of assuming maybe there were just a couple in there just to fill in. The deeper I got into it, the more I realized it was just basically an entire gridwork of them making up the weight in there," Olson said.

At first, Olsen counted 50 balls, but as he continued digging, more balls popped up, bringing the total ball count to 160.

"There's definitely more ... but at this point in the area I need to work, I've dug down about 2 feet lower than when I found my last ball, and I think it's pretty much cleared out in that section," he said.

Olsen contacted the ball's manufacturer, Brunswick Bowling Products, and asked if they were toxic. After sending the serial numbers to the company, it was determined that the balls were made in the 1950s, were not toxic, and could be thrown out.

The big question is, how did the balls end up buried in his backyard?

Olsen told the Detroit Free Press that there used to be a Brunswick bowling ball plant in Muskegon. A few ex-Brunswick employees contacted him through Facebook and told him workers would use scrapped bowling balls as a cheaper alternative to gravel or sand.

Olsen has created a GoFundMe to help extend his search for other potential bowling balls in his backyard.