Mickey Guyton Announces Release Date For 'Remember Her Name' Debut LP

Mickey Guyton's Remember Her Name is set to drop on September 24.

On Monday (July 12), the country singer took to social media to make the big announcement, alongside the elegant artwork for the upcoming collection. Dressed in a flowy red dress, Guyton stands in front of a rocky mountain with her arms in the air as the wind blows her ensemble all around. "Couldn’t be more proud to tell you that my new album Remember Her Name will be released on September 24th!” she captioned the post. "I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them."

In her recent profile for The New Yorker, Guyton shared details about the upcoming set, admitting that it’ll chronicle the racism and sexism that she's lived through as a Black woman in the country music industry. "This is a little dramatic, but I feel like it’s a Becoming, like Michelle Obama," Guyton said during the interview. "It’s every experience that I went through during the 10 years that I was in Nashville. It’s a closing of this chapter of my life."

"I want people to feel good enough around me," she told the publication. "I want them to feel wanted and loved. That’s how I want to feel."