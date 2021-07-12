Olivia Jade Calls Out 'Gossip Girl' For Joke About Lori Loughlin

The highly-anticipated reboot of Gossip Girl hit HBO Max last week. While many fans of the original series were happy to binge every episode, one viewer wasn't too pleased with the updated version of the drama.

Throughout the latest run of Gossip Girl episodes, a ton of topical references were made, including one about Lori Loughlin's arrest, as well as how it affected her influencer daughter, Olivia Jade. “Everything will be fine so long as you win,” a character named Luna says in one of the episodes.“Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail.”

Following the show's release, Olivia Jade took to TikTok to clap back at the claim she gained followers about her mother's involvement in the college admissions scandal became public. The beauty vlogger superimposed herself over the clip. She can be seen shaking her head and saying “No I didn’t."