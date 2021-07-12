Olivia Jade Calls Out 'Gossip Girl' For Joke About Lori Loughlin

By Emily Lee

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

According to archives on the Wayback Machine, Olivia Jade had amassed 1.9 million followers on YouTube on March 1, 2019. She currently holds 1.84 million subscribers on the same account.

The highly-anticipated reboot of Gossip Girl hit HBO Max last week. While many fans of the original series were happy to binge every episode, one viewer wasn't too pleased with the updated version of the drama.

Throughout the latest run of Gossip Girl episodes, a ton of topical references were made, including one about Lori Loughlin's arrest, as well as how it affected her influencer daughter, Olivia Jade. “Everything will be fine so long as you win,” a character named Luna says in one of the episodes.“Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail.”

Following the show's release, Olivia Jade took to TikTok to clap back at the claim she gained followers about her mother's involvement in the college admissions scandal became public. The beauty vlogger superimposed herself over the clip. She can be seen shaking her head and saying “No I didn’t."

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Olivia Jade Calls Out 'Gossip Girl' For Joke About Lori Loughlin

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.