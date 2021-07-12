Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates
By Katrina Nattress
July 12, 2021
Last summer, Phoebe Bridgers released her critically acclaimed sophomore album Punisher despite other artists choosing to delay their projects. Since then, she's played a "controversial" set on Saturday Night Live, but hasn't been able to bring those brilliant songs to life in front of a crowd of fans. Thankfully, that will all change this fall.
On Monday (July 12), Bridgers announced her aptly titled "Reunion Tour." The trek begins on September 3 in St. Louis, Missouri, and ends on October 26 in Washington DC. Muna will be playing support.
See the full list of tour date below.
Phoebe Bridgers "Reunion Tour" Dates
September 3/ The Pageant/ St Louis, MO
September 4/ Bonnaroo Festival/ Manchester, TN
September 5/ Iroquois Amphitheater/ Louisville, KY
September 7/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI
September 8/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI
September 10/ Pitchfork Music Festival/ Chicago, IL
September 11/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN
September 12/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN
September 14/ The Sylvee/ Madison, WI
September 15/ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre/ Indianapolis, IN
September 17/ Stage AE Outdoors/ Pittsburgh, PA
September 18/ Express Live/ Columbus, OH
September 19/ The Fillmore/ Charlotte, NC
September 20/ The Ritz/ Raleigh, NC
September 23/ Firefly Festival/ Dover, DE
September 25/ Governor’s Ball Festival/ New York, NY
September 26/ Leader Bank Pavilion/ Boston, MA
October 2/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX
October 3/ The Orpheum Theater/ New Orleans, LA
October 4/ Avondale Brewing Company/ Birmingham, AL
October 9/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX
October 16/ Greek Theatre/ Berkeley, CA
October 21/ Greek Theatre/ Los Angeles, CA
October 24/ Shaky Knees Festival/ Atlanta, GA
October 26/ The Anthem/ Washington, DC