Rhode Island To Punish People For Releasing Balloons Outside

A New England state is taking strict action against individuals who release a large number of balloons in an effort to protect wildlife.

CBS Boston reports Rhode Island has approved a new rule statewide that bans the release of more than nine helium balloons outside.

Supporters of the proposal argued that balloons threatened the lives of birds and/or marine life that ingest or became entangled in them.

Violators of the new law will face a $100 fine once it takes effect in November, CBS Boston reports.

Additionally, the State of Rhode Island General Assembly also passed a law to create the Ocean State Climate Adaption and Resilience Fund, which will allow cities, towns and the state to apply for grants to fund projects aiming to restore and improve the climate resilience of vulnerable coastal habitats, as well as river and stream floodplains, according to a copy of the bill shared by the State of Rhode Island General Assembly via the Boston Globe.

“We are very happy that the policy was put in place,” said Christopher “Topher” Hamblett, director of advocacy for Save the Bay, via the Boston Globe. “This is a fund to help the Narragansett Bay watershed be resilient to climate change.”