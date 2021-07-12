Stagecoach 2022 Lineup: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs & More
By Emily Lee
July 12, 2021
Music festivals are making a comeback!
On Monday (July 12), Stagecoach announced the official lineup for its first music festival since 2019. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Combs are set to headline the show's return.
In addition, the headliners, country music fans will also be able to catch performances from Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, The Black Crowes, Midland, Lee Brice, and more. See the full setlist here.
Are y'all ready? Stagecoach 2022 on sale is kicking off this Friday, 7/16 at 10am PT 👢 https://t.co/Z8knFVa3DJ— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) July 12, 2021
General admission prices start at $379 plus fees. According to Stagecoach's website, all passes include a "single wristband granting access to the festival for all three days," which allows you to "wander from stage to stage and experience other activities such as the Honkytonk Dance Hall, Half-Pint Hootenanny, delicious BBQ and more." The country music festival will take place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 29 to May 1st. Are you excited to see Stagecoach next year?