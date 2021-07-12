Music festivals are making a comeback!

On Monday (July 12), Stagecoach announced the official lineup for its first music festival since 2019. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Combs are set to headline the show's return.

In addition, the headliners, country music fans will also be able to catch performances from Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, The Black Crowes, Midland, Lee Brice, and more. See the full setlist here.