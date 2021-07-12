Dan Auerbach can now add "director" to his already impressive resume. On Monday (July 12), The Black Keys frontman announced he'd be making his directorial debut with a yet-to-be-titled documentary about the late New Orleans icon, Dr. John. Auerbach produced the singer-songwriter's 2012 album Locked Down (which won the 2013 Grammy for Best Blues Album and scored Auerbach one of his three producer Grammys).

"He was such a unique individual and a shining example of the great melting pot of American music. From his mysterious voodoo stage persona Dr John, to his real, humble self Mac Rebannack - the street poet, the family man, the junkie, the Grammy award winner and all that’s in between, this documentary will introduce the world to him in a way they haven't seen him before," Auerbach said in a statement. "I’m still learning bits about him that I never knew, and I hope the movie provides a lens into the story of the life of Dr John."

Dr. John died in 2019 at the age of 77. Locked Down was his final album of original songs and won him his sixth Grammy award. The Black Keys recently honored their blues roots with a covers album called Delta Kream.