These 2 Nebraska Cities Stand Out As The Best Cities For Active Lifestyles

Nebraska is home to two of the best cities for active lifestyles.

That’s according to STORAGECafé, a “nationwide storage space marketplace” that revealed its Best Cities for Active Lifestyles Rankings earlier this month.

The STORAGECafé report reads:

“Leading an active and healthy life is a goal shared by Americans of all ages. This desire became even more poignant after spending almost a year cooped up inside and socially distancing during the pandemic. Besides your daily habits, where you live also carries immense weight in determining how active and healthy you can get, with some cities offering just the right mix of resources to help you find your inner runner or to simply get you to go for a walk.”

The California-based storage space marketplace examined the 100 largest cities by population to compile its rankings. Key indicators included exercising venues, walkability, bike-friendliness, weather and more.

Two Nebraska cities made the Top 20 list:

No. 7: Omaha

No. 19: Lincoln

These are the Top 10 Best Cities for Active Lifestyles, according to STORAGECafé:

Irvine, CA Long Beach, CA Chandler, AZ Scottsdale, AZ Arlington, VA Minneapolis, MN Omaha, NE Boise, ID Seattle, WA Henderson, NV

See the full list from STORAGECafé here.