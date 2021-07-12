These 2 Nebraska Cities Stand Out As The Best Cities For Active Lifestyles

By Kelly Fisher

July 12, 2021

Life is all about balance
Photo: Getty Images

Nebraska is home to two of the best cities for active lifestyles.

That’s according to STORAGECafé, a “nationwide storage space marketplace” that revealed its Best Cities for Active Lifestyles Rankings earlier this month.

The STORAGECafé report reads:

“Leading an active and healthy life is a goal shared by Americans of all ages. This desire became even more poignant after spending almost a year cooped up inside and socially distancing during the pandemic. Besides your daily habits, where you live also carries immense weight in determining how active and healthy you can get, with some cities offering just the right mix of resources to help you find your inner runner or to simply get you to go for a walk.”

The California-based storage space marketplace examined the 100 largest cities by population to compile its rankings. Key indicators included exercising venues, walkability, bike-friendliness, weather and more.

Two Nebraska cities made the Top 20 list:

  • No. 7: Omaha
  • No. 19: Lincoln

These are the Top 10 Best Cities for Active Lifestyles, according to STORAGECafé:

  1. Irvine, CA
  2. Long Beach, CA
  3. Chandler, AZ
  4. Scottsdale, AZ
  5. Arlington, VA
  6. Minneapolis, MN
  7. Omaha, NE
  8. Boise, ID
  9. Seattle, WA
  10. Henderson, NV

See the full list from STORAGECafé here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About These 2 Nebraska Cities Stand Out As The Best Cities For Active Lifestyles

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.