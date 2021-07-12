This Wisconsin City Has Some Of The Cleanest Air In All Of America

The air quality in the U.S. changes daily, and due to the pandemic last year, the air quality did improve slightly.

According to Stacker, the World Health Organization revealed that 92% of the global population lives in unhealthy air quality conditions. So Stacker did some research to find which U.S. cities have the cleanest air quality.

Here is what the report had to say about air pollution:

"Air pollution can come from transportation, coal-fired power plants, industrial activity, and other human-perpetuated activity as well as natural events like dust storms and wildfires. These invisible pollutants in the air can create smog and acid rain and can lead to serious health problems. Air pollution causes about 1 in 8 deaths worldwide and accounts for many instances of chronic respiratory disease, lung cancer, strokes, and heart attacks. Ozone, which is the main ingredient in smog, can also increase the risk of asthma."

Stacker also wrote that since the United States enacted the Clean Air Act in 1970, "aggregate emissions of the six most common pollutants have dropped by 73%."

To determine which cities have the cleanest air, Stacker used The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) 2019 outdoor air quality report released in May 2020.

This is what the report said about ranking each city:

"Stacker ranked the top 50 cities by the annual average amount of coarse particulate matter or particles between 2.5 and 10 micrometers in 2019. Particulate matter between 2.5 and 10 micrometers, referred to as "PM10," is considered coarse, and cities with lower average amounts of PM10 have cleaner air."

So, which city has the cleanest air in Wisconsin?

Beaver Dam was listed at No. 6.

Here is what Stacker had to say about Beaver Dam:

"A clean energy center outside Portage, Wisconsin—a neighboring town of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin—opened in 2018, and has cut nitrogen emissions in half by installing a selective catalytic reduction system in the boilers of a power plant. The technology removed nitrogen from the plant's exhaust, improving air quality and reducing the effect on Wisconsinites' respiratory health."

According to the report, here are the top 10 U.S. cities with the cleanest air:

No. 1: Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont

No. 2: Williston, North Dakota (Tie)

No. 2: Minot, North Dakota (Tie)

No. 5: Evanston, Wyoming

No. 6: Farmington, New Mexico (Tie)

No. 6: Beaver Dam, Wisconsin (Tie)

No. 8: Juneau, Alaska

No. 9: Winchester, Virginia-West Virginia (Tie)

No. 9: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington (Tie)

No. 9: Rochester, New York (Tie)

No. 9: Portsmouth, Ohio (Tie)

No. 9: Clearlake, California (Tie)

No. 9: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire (Tie)

