Tropical Storm Elsa Flips RVs, Injures 10 At Georgia Navy Base

Tropical Storm Elsa spurred a possible tornado that flipped vehicles at a Navy base in Georgia, as it barreled through the Easy Coast.

The wreckage injured 10.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the EF-2 overturned RVs. The Associated Press noted that one of the recreational vehicles blew into a lake. It happened at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Camden County.

“There were just RVs flipped over on their sides, pickup trucks flipped over, a couple of trailers had been shifted and a couple of trailers were in the water,” local resident Sergio Rodriguez told the Associated Press. “A majority of folks were in their trailers when it happened.”

Spokesperson Scott Bassett confirmed to the Associated Press that those who were injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Elsa marked the first hurricane of the 2021 season and the earliest E-named storm, according to previous reports.

Thousands of Georgians were without power Thursday morning (July 8), Gov. Brian Kemp said in an update.

“As Tropical Storm Elsa leaves Georgia, we are encouraged by reports of limited damage, and currently no loss of life,” Kemp said. He added, “the state stands ready to assist if needed in the days to come.”