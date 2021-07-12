Utah Baseball Player Ky Bush Picked In 2nd Round MLB Draft By Angels

By Ginny Reese

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Utahn Ky Bush was picked for the second-round MLB draft.

Bush got a call on Monday morning from an advisor walking him through what would happen in rounds 2-10 of Monday's MLB Draft, reported the Standard-Examiner. Then, another phone call came in telling him that he would be picked, and soon.

Bush is a 2018 Fremont High School graduate who pitched at St. Mary's College. In college, Bush led the West Coast Conference in strikeouts, with 112. He posted a 2.99 ERA in 71 1.3 innings. What really caught scouts' attention was his 90-96 mph fast ball.

Bush's name was called on the MLB Draft telecast. He was picked in the second round with the 45th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels.

The pick makes him the highest MLB Draft pick to ever come out of Weber County.

The number 45 draft pick comes with a slot value of $1,650,200. If his career progresses like Angels hope, he could be pitching for the Salt Lake Bees.

Bush and his family gathered in the kitchen of their home as the gravity of the moment sunk in. Bush was excited when the Angels followed him on social media.

Bush said, "I love you guys, thanks for the support, go Angels!"

