Washington State May See Its Highest Gas Prices In 7 Years

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2021

Gas prices have been rising across the United States before the Fourth of July weekend, but drivers in Washington are really feeling the sting, according to KOMO.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) said the state's average price is $3.83 per gallon. This is close to the highest price ever seen in nearly seven years. Seattle has the highest prices on average at around $3.95 a gallon, the organization said. Meanwhile, the cheapest gas prices can be found in Clarkston, Washington at $3.43 a gallon.

"AAA expects those prices in Washington to climb an additional 10 to 20 cents over the coming weeks which would be higher than 2014's record-setting average of $3.97 a gallon," reporters wrote.

Why are gas prices climbing? With more people vaccinated and hitting the road along with a fuel truck driver shortage, Americans are paying more at the pump compared to this time last year.

"We're already dealing with prices that are elevated and this is just adding more pain at the pump," Just said. "There's kind of a bunch of different factors in play that have prevented the gas prices from steadying off like they have, that's the trend we've seen in recent years."

Some areas in the Pacific Northwest, such as California, are seeing gas stations with prices over $5 per gallon.

