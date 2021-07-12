WATCH: Man Stuck In Traffic Jam Jumps Off Highway Bridge Into A River

By Bill Galluccio

July 12, 2021

A Louisana man is facing several charges after he jumped off a highway bridge in the middle of a traffic jam. Video shows the man, identified as Jimmy Jennings, sprinting across the road before vaulting over the side of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and splashing into the water below.

Jennings managed to survive the fall but got swept up in the current and spent several hours treading in the water.

"I stayed in the water for probably about 2.5, 3 hours," Jennings told KATC. "I thought I was going to die, but God saved me. Finally, all the waters went still, and I went back. I was able to get back onto shore. It was pretty crazy to be getting back to shore."

While he was glad to be on dry land, he had no idea where he was. He found a four-wheeler and rode around until he realized he was on an island. He managed to find a house but couldn't find anybody or any way to contact authorities for help. He eventually found a boat and used it to get back to the mainland.

Authorities, who were engaged in a massive manhunt for Jennings, eventually found him and took him into custody.

"I was walking and heard officers come behind me with their guns and told me to put my hands up, but I couldn't since I hurt my shoulders from the fall," Jennings told the news station. "They all had their guns drawn on me, told me 'get on the ground.' I listened to them. They put me in handcuffs."

He was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

