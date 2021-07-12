Why July 13th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

July 13, 2021

Black Sabbath File Photos
Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, Black Sabbath performed their first show ever, playing as Earth, their name before changing it to Sabbath. It took place at a blues club in Birmingham, England.

In 1973, Queen released their self-titled debut album.

In 1993, Rush’s Geddy Lee performed “O Canada” for the crowd at the MLB’s all-star baseball game in Baltimore.

And in 1997, Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis underwent five hours of surgery following a motorcycle accident in LA.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T This Day in Music)

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Why July 13th Matters in Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.