Why July 13th Matters in Rock History

It’s July 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, Black Sabbath performed their first show ever, playing as Earth, their name before changing it to Sabbath. It took place at a blues club in Birmingham, England.

In 1973, Queen released their self-titled debut album.

In 1993, Rush’s Geddy Lee performed “O Canada” for the crowd at the MLB’s all-star baseball game in Baltimore.

And in 1997, Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis underwent five hours of surgery following a motorcycle accident in LA.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)