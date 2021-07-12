Wisconsin Town Given Temporary New Name After Water Tower Spelling Mistake

A spelling mistake on a Wisconsin water tower has given its residents a good laugh.

The Village of Plover had its water tower repainted last week, but the spelling error left the town with a new name, "Village of Plvoer."

According to WGN 9, the crews responsible for the paint job accidentally made the spelling error on both the stencil and the water tower paint job.

Facebook users apart of the town's local Facebook pages, "Stevens Point Area: Happening Now" and the "You Know You're From Stevens Point If..." had hilarious comments and memes made about the mishap. One user wrote,

"Thank you to the painters... Your human error and work mistake has gone public, but PLEASE don't be down on yourself. You have brought our community such JOY! (& creativity!)"

and another wrote,

"The amount of joy the plvoer sign has brought me today is priceless!"

The Plover Fire Department posted the mistake to their Facebook page when the tower only said "PLVO." They captioned their post, "Greetings from the Village Plvo Fire Department!"